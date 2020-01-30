Every vote of people will be for making Delhi safe: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday went around campaigning for MLA candidates in Chhatarpur, Kasturba Nagar, RK Puram and Malviya Nagar assembly constituencies and said that the upcoming elections in the national capital would be about choosing between a government like the one of Narendra Modi, which had ordered surgical strikes to eliminate terrorists in Pakistan or one which stands with the people of Shaheen Bagh.

Addressing small nukkad gatherings in the four assembly segments, Shah said that every vote of the people will be for making Delhi safe.

"Kejriwal started the politics by betraying the Anna movement and the people of Delhi gave a massive mandate to AAP but the people were cheated by the Party," he said.

"Neither 15 lakh CCTVs cameras were installed nor new schools, colleges opened. People did not get potable drinking water, pollution was not controlled. At some places, one cannot find whether roads are in the potholes or potholes in the roads," Shah said. "The AAP government's Mohalla Clinic policy had also failed to function as promised," he added. "The Government which cannot work for the welfare of the poor must be changed," he said.

The Home Minister went on to say that the CM seemed to equate himself with the whole of Delhi because whenever the BJP points out his government's faults, he claims that we are insulting the people of Delhi.

Shah also brought the contentions about the CAA in his speeches and said, "AAP and Congress Party are opposing citizenship to the refugees. They have forgotten that the people who have been driven out of their houses, land and crimes have been committed against their women are our brothers and sisters and they have also right just like us

in India."