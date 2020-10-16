Every single construction worker in Delhi will be registered: Dy CM

New Delhi: A day after taking charge of the Labour Department, which has been reprimanded by the Delhi High Court for not registering enough construction workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday told officials to ensure that every single of the about 10 lakh construction workers are registered. He convened the first meeting with the Labour Board and discussed ways of easing the registration process.



Sisodia took stock of the ongoing work and set the agenda of the meeting with the officials — to remove unnecessary bottlenecks which prevent Delhi's construction workers from getting registered and verified in the system. "I do not want even a single construction worker to be left out," he said.

He said that the Delhi Government will run a large-scale campaign to ensure the 10 lakh construction workers are registered in the coming months. This will ensure that they can avail benefits in an orderly and timely fashion.

The Delhi Government provides various schemes and benefits under the Building and Other Constructions Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act. To avail these benefits, the workers have to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Currently, 52,000 live members exist in the system and 66,000 are registered but not verified.

He directed officials to ensure that the pending 66,000 workers are verified immediately and also ensure additional new registrations and verifications happen in an efficient manner in the future.

The Delhi Government had launched 'Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan' for construction workers on August 23 to drive registrations for the construction workers in Delhi.