Every Delhiite will have e-health card by '21: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: In one of its largest efforts to integrate health records of citizens, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that by 2021, every resident in Delhi visiting a government hospital is issued a health card to avail government benefits. He added that once the cards are issued smoothly, the Delhi government's priority will be to integrate these cards with the Health Information Management System (HIMS).



CM Kejriwal said, "By 2021, every resident of Delhi visiting a hospital should be issued a card to avail of the benefits of the government healthcare services. Post the issuing, we have to ensure that this card is integrated with the HIMS."

The Delhi government will also be issuing an e-health card to the people, which will be a QR based card to identify and track demographic and basic clinical details of every patient. Through the card, the residents of Delhi will be mapped for all eligible schemes and programs.

There will also be a Centralized Health Helpline, for extension of uninterrupted healthcare facilities. The Delhi government will set up a call centre to provide the patients with tele-counseling, address information requests, address queries and complaints, and follow-ups.

The HIMS has features like a web portal and a mobile app that will be launched to store all health information of the residents of Delhi digitally. The System will be implemented by August 2021 in all the Delhi government hospitals, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The system seeks to target the healthcare delivery process which will include the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes — all of which will be brought under one roof.

The HIMS will provide all health-related information on one platform, which will help residents in cases of

emergency cases. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future, the statement added.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "To ensure

an effective reach of healthcare facilities to the people, we will also link the call centre facilities to the app launched under the HIMS. This will resolve the issues of the people effectively. This system will also ensure the availability of a doctor for the people 24x7."