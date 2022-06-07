'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'

New Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged the BJP has led the country to such a situation that even "small countries are now challenging the great nation of India". He claimed that every Indian is pained by it and "the sorrow is endless".



Sisodia's remarks came after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) slammed India for comments by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad and even urged the UN to take necessary measures to ensure that the rights of Muslims are protected.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and Kuwait expressed their condemnation of the controversial remarks against the Prophet and called for "respect for beliefs and religions." Pakistan summoned the Indian chargé d'affaires to convey its categorical rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks by the two BJP leaders.

As the row escalated both domestically and abroad, the BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The Aam Aadmi Party attacked the opposition party and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought shame to the country at an international level.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that Indian ambassadors are being summoned by foreign governments to issue apologies.

"They have been asked to apologise despite the fact that it is not them but BJP, its leaders and spokespersons who are at fault. Goons all over the country are being trained in breeding hate politics seeing PM Narendra Modi and the country is being forced to apologise on their behalf. 130 crore Indians have had to face and bear such insults because of PM Modi and his party," he said.

Singh also commented on Health Minister Satyendra's arrest by the ED and said that ED raided Jain's house on Monday so it could divert attention from the insult and disgrace India has had to face because of PM Modi. "ED's harassment of Satyendar Jain is a huge disrespect to the whole Jain Community," he said.

With PTI inputs