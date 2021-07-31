Evacuations begin as six districts go on high alert

New Delhi: Officials in six districts through which the Yamuna flows are now on high alert, feverishly preparing for possible rescue and relief operations as the river swelled above the warning mark on Friday morning with incessant rains already triggering some evacuations in North-East Delhi and Shahdara areas.



In the Shahdara district, water started entering a few shanties that were situated at low-lying levels. The residents were shifting their belongings.

About 200 persons were evacuated at Kusaan Basti, Shastri Park and about 150 at Sonia Vihar near the MCD Toll Tax.

Teams of Civil Defence Volunteers are deployed round the clock at Loha Pul, Kisaan Basti, Usmanpur( 2nd & 3rd Pushta) and Sonia Vihar near MCD Toll Tax to maintain vigil and evacuate more people as the need arises.

According to the DM (Shahdara), they have arranged tents and made necessary arrangements. "About 125 families live nearby the river. If the water level crosses the danger mark, they will be evacuated," the official said.

Starting from public announcements to setting up temporary shelters and continuous meetings with residents and police personnel, officials are readying the infrastructure to move thousands of people once the water increases to a certain level.

District Magistrate (East) Sonika Singh told Millennium Post that since Thursday morning, people living close to the Yamuna were informed about the increase in water level and they were told not to go near the river.

"Today at some vulnerable points water level reached close to the warning mark, families who are living nearby these points were told to leave the place for their safety," she said.

East DM said they prepared for this from June itself and a control room was already set up and functional since June 15. All the departments are geared up and most importantly they know their roles, she said.

"Engineers predict till night the water level might reach 205.6m. At 206 water level we start the rescue operation," the official said.

As per the official, there are approx 15,000 people who are living nearby the Yamuna river in the East district and they will be shifted to 15 different locations.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said they have deployed their staff nearby the river.

In North District, officials from DM central office along with SHO Kashmere Gate held a meeting with RWA officials and residents of the area. They are going door to door to conduct awareness among the people and they are likely to shift 4,000 to 5,000 people. One Uma Shankar, who claimed to be a member of RWA (Yamuna Bazar), said 32 ghats are close to the Yamuna within 12 to 15 meters height from the normal water level.

"Families are shifted to DDA parks and there is also a big cowshed, people are shifted to the terrace of that cowshed with their belongings. There are arrangements for tents, electricity and other important things for the people," he said.

In the North-East district, 85 tents with a capacity of more than 400 people were being installed. And the South-East District is preparing to shift about 200 people living near the river.

Officials added that all temporary shelters will be sanitised and fumigated.