Evacuation efforts intensified as Yamuna flows above danger mark
New Delhi: Evacuation of people from vulnerable areas intensified as the swollen Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Saturday, officials said.
The flood control room said the water level was at 205.99 metres at 3 pm, unchanged since 5 am. The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres around 4 pm on Friday following heavy rain in upper catchment areas, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas. A forecast said the water level is likely to touch 206 metres around 6 pm, remain stable till 7 pm and start decreasing thereafter.
East Delhi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amod Barthwal said around 5,000 of the 13,000 people living in low-lying areas close to the river have been moved to tents erected near Commonwealth Games Village, Hathi Ghat and on Link Road.
"The remaining people are safe and there seems to be no need to shift them to other places as the water level is likely to drop," he said.
Karawal Nagar SDM Sanjay Sondhi said 200 people have been moved to higher ground from low-lying areas in his
district and drinking water, food and other essentials have
been provided to them with the help of NGOs.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Growing under dual control13 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Brimming with national pride13 Aug 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Pavail Gulati feels he is in good hands13 Aug 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Sifting stigmas13 Aug 2022 7:39 PM GMT
Tirade against tyranny13 Aug 2022 7:34 PM GMT