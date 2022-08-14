Evacuation efforts intensified as Yamuna flows above danger mark

New Delhi: Evacuation of people from vulnerable areas intensified as the swollen Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Saturday, officials said.

The flood control room said the water level was at 205.99 metres at 3 pm, unchanged since 5 am. The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres around 4 pm on Friday following heavy rain in upper catchment areas, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas. A forecast said the water level is likely to touch 206 metres around 6 pm, remain stable till 7 pm and start decreasing thereafter.

East Delhi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amod Barthwal said around 5,000 of the 13,000 people living in low-lying areas close to the river have been moved to tents erected near Commonwealth Games Village, Hathi Ghat and on Link Road.

"The remaining people are safe and there seems to be no need to shift them to other places as the water level is likely to drop," he said.

Karawal Nagar SDM Sanjay Sondhi said 200 people have been moved to higher ground from low-lying areas in his

district and drinking water, food and other essentials have

been provided to them with the help of NGOs.