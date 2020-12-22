EV Policy: Govt ties up with IIIT for app to look up charging stations

New Delhi: In a bid to boost the Electric Vehicle policy, the Delhi government has collaborated with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi to make an app for the ease of EV owners and ease the battery charging process.



A Delhi government official aware of the development told Millennium Post that the app which is in the planning process will map out nearby charging stations for users.

The state government strongly believes that if E-vehicles are to be chosen over diesel or petrol vehicles there should be some extra benefits for the users, the official said.

"Keeping this in mind the Delhi government, the Transport department and the IIIT are working together to establish a new mobile application by which you can schedule the charging of your electric vehicle and also get other useful information regarding the same," the official disclosed.

The app is being developed for both Android and iOs users. The app will ease charging e-vehicle batteries at charging stations. Hassle free work while the tarrifs — Rs 4.5 per unit for low tension and Rs 5 per unit for EV high tension

charging­­ — have been kept nominal to encourage prospective buyers. App users can schedule a time and charge their batteries and avoid long queues. It will also give information like which charging station closest to the user has the smallest queue or is available immediately along with mapping all the EV charging stations. E-vehicle owners can also keep a track of their battery level through the app, the official said.

"The ambitious electric vehicle policy of the Delhi government is an experiment of first of its kind. The Delhi government believes that in order to implement this policy we have to give a lot of benefit to the users who will see it as an advantage to switch to E-vehicles," the official said.

E-Vehicle buyers can log onto ev.delhi.gov.in and apply for subsidy which will be completed within three days, another move by the Delhi government to woo future buyers into choosing electric vehicle. The website also provides the list of EV dealers across the city, along with a list of charging stations.

E-vehicle owners have been getting incentive subsidy from August 7, road tax exemption from October 10 and registration fee contention from October 15, 2020.