EV Policy: Charging stations, vehicle conversions main focus at first meet

New Delhi: The Delhi government convened its first meeting of the 'Delhi EV Forum' which was launched in November to figure out ways to implement the ambitious electric vehicle policy announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this year.



The forum saw the participation of more than 130 representatives from auto, charging and fleet sectors along with civil society organisations and emissions and environment experts.

The Forum was established to serve as a platform for continuous engagement with stakeholders in the Electric Vehicle ecosystem for

the successful implementation of the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

The Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) hosted the first meeting of the forum with RMI India's support. The discussion focused on creating joint awareness programmes by government departments and industries to promote EVs and ways to deploy charging infrastructure at appropriate spaces, the need for high-quality EVs and encouraging fleet operators to convert existing fleets to electric was also highlighted.

Delhi's Transport Kailash Gahlot said, "Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, we are fulfilling promises made on the EV policy. Execution has been systematic, including the rollout of financial incentives for EVs. We are working towards creating awareness for EVs. We would like to see Delhi as the EV capital not only of India but of the world. We hope to make Delhi a global EV capital."

Since the EV ecosystem is relatively new and still in the initial stages of development, consultations and stakeholder discussions are expected to prove crucial in the early stages of implementing the policy, the Delhi Government said in a statement.

"Five years from now, when we talk about a global lighthouse city, Delhi's name should be there. If that is the tall ambition that is to be achieved, this will require combined efforts of all of us," DDC Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah said.

The concern on EV charging stations was also discussed and Delhi Government's Power Secretary Padmini Singla said, "Delhi government is trying to solve this by deploying charging infrastructure by providing 100 stations in the first phase."