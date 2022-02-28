EV charging guide for residences will be launched today

New Delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, in collaboration with World Resources Institute, India, will on Monday launch the Residential Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Guidebook' to simplify and enable the adoption of EV charging in all types of residential areas in the city, an official statement said.



The document guides residential societies in understanding the importance of EV charging, details the processes involved in planning, installing and managing EV charging stations in the parking space of the societies, the statement on Sunday said. The document also addresses some of the common concerns (such as lack of space, capital investment, power load management etc.) and shares the best practices for RWAs, it added.

On the occasion, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also inaugurate two EV chargers at Pockets B & C, Vasant Kunj, installed under the Delhi government's single-window facility.

The statement said that through the guidebook, the Delhi government seeks to encourage all residential societies, planned colonies, DDA flats, Cooperative Group Housing Societies, government housing societies and employer housing to join hands with it in promoting electric vehicles by adopting EV charging in their residential societies.

By launching this step-by-step guidebook, the Delhi government will become the first state government in India to make RWAs and residential areas an integral part of the EV movement.

RWAs across Delhi have expressed their interest to Delhi government of joining the EV revolution. This guidebook will facilitate that journey and enable the people of Delhi to access EV charging points in colonies all over Delhi, DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said in the statement.