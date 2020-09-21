Espionage case against journalist Rajeev Sharma 'false', 'evidence planted': Lawyer

New Delhi: The espionage case lodged against arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under the Official Secrets Act is "false" and the "evidence was planted" by the Delhi police, his lawyer claimed on Sunday.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, was allegedly passing sensitive information about India's border strategy, Army's deployment and procurement, and foreign policy to Chinese intelligence agencies.

He was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act as he was allegedly found in possession of defence-related classified documents.

Senior advocate Adish Aggarwala, who is representing the journalist, alleged that the police's claim of finding incriminating evidence from his possession was "not true".

"We are not denying that he was working for a Chinese news organisation. The only dispute is the police's claim that they have found incriminating evidence, which is not true.

"The evidence was planted later on. On September 14, when the police took him in custody, they searched his house that night and no incriminating evidence was found. He is being framed in a false case. He has not committed any of offence," Aggarwala said.

The advocate said the police could have informed the media on the day of the arrest itself, but they did not "as nothing incriminating was found".

"Once they (police) analysed and could not find any anything incriminating, they planted the evidence," he further alleged.

"They are not interrogating any official from the Defence Ministry. He must have found the documents from someone. It isn't that he printed them at his home," he claimed.

Aggarwala also alleged that Sharma's family was not allowed access to him, nor was any information regarding the allegations furnished to them.

"No copy of the FIR is uploaded online. Despite multiple requests, the police have not furnished a copy of the FIR. He was not given access to a lawyer when he was produced before a judge through video conferencing," he said and termed it "illegal".

The lawyer said the only thing the police had was that Sharma was working with a Chinese media organisation.

"Our country has not stopped business with China. A lot of people from China are working here and a lot many Indians are working there. There's nothing wrong in that," he said.