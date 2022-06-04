Erstwhile SDMC's payroll system to be extended to other 8 zones of MCD to streamline financial process

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi's finance department has been directed by Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to open new bank accounts for the various departments as well as payment gateways. MCD's finance department is in the process of preparing a roadmap for effective dissemination of its duties.



As per officials, this will help streamline financial process within the MCD, the already existing accounts of the erstwhile trifurcated MCD will be kept active till 5 June, 2022 so that any online payments processed by party agencies or any cheques in the pipeline can be realised and get credited to old bank accounts.

Balances in old commissioners accounts will be transferred to newly-opened accounts so that routine payments such as salaries and other contingent expenditure can be made without any hassles. As per officials, Erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) method of running employee payrolls was successful in all four of its zones, and therefore, it will be extended to MCD's other eight zones now.

With this, separate zonal income accounts have been opened in the zones for easy reconciliation and records. The collected amount in these accounts will be transferred to the General Accounts of Commissioner, MCD on a weekly basis. With the approval of the Commissioner, MCD bank accounts have been opened for every payment gateway and intimated to the IT department for integration. This will help in easy identification of income under different heads of accounts and its reconciliation. Indian Bank is in the final stages of developing GPF and pension modules, which will be finalised within a month.

MCD was reunified after serving as three separate civic bodies; South, East and North MCD for 10 years on 22 May, 2022. Since, the civic body has been rushing to collate all of its departments and work as one civic body.

Bharti was appointed as the commissioner for the MCD, and IAS officer Ashwani Kumar was appointed as the special officer to oversee the reunification process. MCD will soon release a collated budget for this year.