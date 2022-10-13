Equal importance given to dev of educational and sports infra: Deputy CM

New Delhi: The government has given equal importance to the development of educational infrastructure as well as sports infrastructure in the Capital, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish while inaugurating a three-day Annual Zonal Athletic Meet of Education Zone-2 on Wednesday.



He then added that there are excellent sports facilities in Delhi government schools today. As a result of this, schools in Delhi which were earlier known as "tent schools" are now known as schools that have swimming pools. More than 900 students from various schools of Zone-2 will participate in the 3-day athletic meet.

On this occasion, while motivating the students participating in the athletic meet, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "These budding players are extremely hard working and will make Delhi and the country proud by winning medals in world championships in the future. The government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal aims to provide all the sports facilities to these players to ensure this."

While addressing the players participating in the athletic meet, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The job of the government is to provide the best facilities, the job of sports teachers is to give excellent sports training and the children to be successful by working hard. On behalf of the government, I assure all the budding sportspersons

that if you have talent, you are a player of national-international level, then lack of money will never hinder you to progress in the game."

He shared, "Nearly 4 and half years ago, the Chief Minister had said that when a player wins a medal in Olympics, Commonwealth Games, or Asian Games, then he/she is showered with awards. But when a player is working hard, training and struggling to enter the world championships, then no one comes forward to help them. Taking this forward we started schemes for players like "Play and Progress" and "Mission Excellence".