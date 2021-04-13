EOW ups ante against economic offenders

New Delhi: From probing the role of government officials in fraud cases to ensuring that the accused do not flee the country and moving cancellation of bail on time, the Delhi Police have come up with a fresh set of directives for investigating economic offences in the city.



Police sources told Millennium Post that the role and culpability of government officials in the case of public sector banks, government departments and agencies should be probed. If sufficient evidence of criminal conspiracy emerges against government officials or public servants, they shall also be charge-sheeted with prosecution sanction under section 195 CrPC, 19 PC Act from the concerned competent authority.

"If the investigation of the case reveals that there is no sufficient evidence to charge sheet a government employee and if any negligence in the discharge of official duties is noticed, in that case, the recommendation for appropriate disciplinary action against the delinquent official to the concerned department be sent with the approval of DCP concerned," the source said.

Meanwhile, the directives also suggested that bail applications of accused persons in economic offences be strongly opposed and the complaints, victims are also timely informed about any such applications moved so that they may also make their representation before the court.

"The investigating officers shall move a proposal of cancellation of bail if non-cooperation of the accused is noticed after the grant of bail," the source said, adding that these proposals shall be forwarded to the prosecution branch through the concerned DCP.

In all such cases, the concerned ACP shall follow up with the concerned APP, senior PP, chief prosecutor for the timely filing of the application for cancellation of bail.

Appropriate lookout circulars (LOC) for discreet information, seizure of travel documents, detention, arrest in respect of the accused persons be opened at the appropriate stage after approval from the concerned DCP, the directives added. In this regard, the guidelines, directions issued by MHA in the office memorandum (October 27, 2010) based upon the judgments passed by the High Court of Delhi should be compiled with, officers were told.

The investigating officer, SHO, SDPO shall also ensure that the accused does not flee the country. In this regard, the basic parameters including passport number, date of birth, physical features required for the opening of LOC be obtained during the preliminary enquiry stage itself.

"In case the accused persons are arrested and are in judicial custody. The IO, SHO and ACP shall ensure that the investigation of the case is completed expeditiously, charge sheets are filed within 60 to 90 days of arrest, as per requirements of section 167 (2) (a) of CrPC," the guidelines said.