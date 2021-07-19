EOW set to file 13 more cases against Amrapali for duping homebuyers

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police may now register 13 more cases against Amrapali builders for duping homebuyers. Sources told Millennium Post that they are in process of registration of these cases. "Already dozens of cases against them registered. We are in process of registering more. This is as per Supreme Court order and transferred from Noida police," one source said.

On July 15 and 16, four cases were registered against Amrapali and its promoters. In one of the cases, they were booked under section 64 of the Indian Stamp Act 1989. Meanwhile, in another case, the complainant paid more than Rs 30 lakh with the hope that Amrapali will deliver her a flat. "In the year 2013, she visited the office of Amrapali builders and met their officials. Later the money was paid to them," the complainant told police.

Even after six years, the real estate company was unable to give her a flat and also did not returned her money, later a case was registered with Uttar Pradesh police and on July 15, 2021, a case was registered by EOW (Delhi Police). One Noida-based jeweller has also claimed that he was cheated by the company.

In two first information reports (FIRs), two complainants also wrote that they were not helped by UP police due to which they move to Court for justice.

Last year, the EOW arrested Amrapali group's directors Anil Kumar Sharma and Shiv Priya, along with others, in 14 cases registered against them. Police had said during the period 2010-2014 the Amrapali Group proposed to construct around 42,000 residential flats, in the Noida and Greater Noida area.

The Group took advances from buyers, ranging from 40 per cent to 100 per cent of the value of the flats. An allotment-cum-flat buyer agreement was executed. The group had promised to complete the construction and hand over the possession of the apartments, within 36 months but they failed to give possession even after elapsing more than 10 years." Charge-sheets have already been filed in 15 cases," police had said last year.