EOW probes fraud case of movie production house

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has booked office bearers of Blue Fox Motion Pictures Private Limited in a case of cheating.



The investigators said that the company had promised more than 100 per cent returns to people by investing in company schemes. Lakshay Kumar, who is one of the complainants in the case, told police that he along with nine other people had invested over Rs 13 lakh in the company scheme.

According to the complainant, he had invested Rs 2 lakh in the company. They promised him Rs 5 lakh in 12 months. Police said that during the investigation they found that office bearers were involved in inducing the public to invest in the fraudulent investment schemes.

A case under sections 406,420 and 120 B IPC was registered at EOW police station.