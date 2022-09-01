EOW: One arrested in connection with cheating worth Rs 5.17 crore

New Delhi: The EOW of Delhi Police recently arrested one fraudster for being involved in a cheating case of Rs 5.17 crore. Police said on Wednesday that a case under sections 420/409/120B IPC was registered against accused Anil Sethi (62), a resident of Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, two years back at the EOW police station.



Police also said that the case was registered based on on the complaint of a lady, who is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, distributing and selling of bakery products, bread, cakes, rusks, dairy etc. It has been alleged that the company M/s Sethi Agencies at Rajouri Garden was functioning as a C&F Agent (Carrying & Forwarding Agent) for the complainant. The last agreement executed between the parties was w.e.f September 1, 2018, and pertains to the depot or warehouse located at Mundka. As per the agreement, M/s Sethi Agencies as C&F Agent was entrusted with goods manufactured by the complainant for onward sale to various distributors and wholesalers. As per the agreement, M/s Sethi agencies were not entitled to use, deal with, dispose of or sell the goods of the complainant in any other manner.

During 2018-2019, complaints from different distributors were received regarding unsatisfactory service levels and other defaults of M/s Sethi Agencies. In such circumstances, a decision was taken to transit from M/s Sethi Agencies to a different C&F Agent. Hence, a handover stock audit was conducted in October 2019 in the presence of the employees of M/s Sethi Agencies, and it was found that instead of 1,83,765 corrugated boxes of fresh stock that had been entrusted to M/s Sethi Agencies and should have been available at the depot, only 1,21,236 corrugated boxes of fresh stock were found leading to a shortfall of 62,419 boxes worth of stock.

Subsequently, details reflected in the damaged and expired stocks as maintained by M/s Sethi Agencies were also verified with stock physically available and a further shortage of 5,344 corrugated boxes was found. During this process, M/s Sethi Agencies also tendered its resignation as C&F agents. On this, the case was registered and the investigation

was taken up.