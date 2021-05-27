EOW now questioning suspects on Webex

New Delhi: With around 15 cases of economic fraud registered by the Delhi Police in the last two months amid the second wave of Covid, officials of the EOW are now resorting to video conferencing and Webex appointments to take statements and question suspects and complainants in these cases. Also, wherever possible, written questionnaires are being sent through electronic means to complainants, suspects and alleged persons. In fact, the EOW of the Delhi Police is now holding special training sessions daily with probe officers about how to investigate cases amid a pandemic and for capacity building.



Special CP (EOW) Devesh Srivastava said, "Training topics include bank fraud, land pooling, Demat account, how to carry out their investigation in the present scenario, etc. with help of domain experts." He added that officers and IOs who had probed such cases during the first wave are also routinely brought in to share their experiences.

Despite the added time this process might take, the unit has in the last two months arrested over half a dozen people in these cases — ranging from doctors and civil engineers to financial experts and bank officials. The alleged fraud amount in these cases put together is over Rs 100 crore. The cases involved various MO for the frauds, including duping people on the pretext of selling them flats to cheating people with false promises of exorbitant returns and even bank loan frauds. Scores of people have been cheated in these cases in the last two months, which included a cancer patient, the widow of a war veteran and even a blind person.