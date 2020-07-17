EOW books production house in Rs 6 cr Ponzi scheme

new delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has now booked a city-based movie production company in an alleged Ponzi Scheme of around Rs 6 crore, officials here said.



A senior official told Millennium Post that five complainants have alleged that they were approached by one Anil Kumar, a data entry operator at a Delhi-based hospital, about making an investment with a company known as Cinemirchi Productions Private

Limited.

"Anil introduced the complainants to the directors of the company at their Sector-13, Dwarka office. The director, one Chandrakant Sharma, induced the complainants with rosy pictures about the nature of their business and future plans," Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said.

According to police, Sharma told complainants that he is in the entertainment business and makes Indian and international film almost every year and earns huge profits.

Police said that he promised returns as high as 60 to 70 per cent and assured investors that the returns would be given out on a daily, monthly or yearly basis as per their preferences. Police said that induced by the director, at least 71 people had invested up to Rs 6 crore in the company. While the investors were getting returns for the first few months, the company started defaulting on returns soon.

"When complainants confronted the company, PDCs were issued, which were all dishonoured on presentation to the bank," the official said.

As per police version, their inquiry revealed that the alleged company was running a Ponzi like scheme, its brochure and websites show inducements and hefty returns of as much as 60 per cent per annum in their various lucrative plans.

Meanwhile, in another case, a private bank claimed that they were duped of more than Rs 5 crore by two persons. They found that the property papers which was given to the bank turned out to be fake and also the property in question had been mortgaged with several banks earlier.