EOW books private firm for duping Delhi Traffic Police

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has booked a private firm who was suspected of duping Delhi Traffic Police on pretext of scrollers installation.



The Delhi Traffic Police said, they purchased 100 outdoor backlit poster microprocessor control scrolling machine from a private firm named Jyoti Trading corporation at a total cost of over Rs one crore including tax. The firm supplied and installed scrollers at various places in Delhi. "The guarantee, warranty of the scrolling machines were from three years from the date of acceptance. The system was accepted by the technical committee in March 3, 2017," official said.

Later, the traffic police observed that 50 scrollers were not functioning properly, thus a show-cause notice was issued. "The firm submitted its reply which was not satisfactory," police said. Later in the year 2017, a meeting was held with the representative of the firm and they assured that all non functional scrollers will be made functional and they will also submit an action taken report. "We did not receive any action taken report so a reminder was sent to the firm. Meanwhile, field reports from traffic circles revealed that 41 scrollers were not working properly," the official said.

The representative of the firm was contacted telephonically by the assistant sub-inspector (four times) to make the defective scrollers functional and submit the report. However, no report was received. Later email was also sent with the request to provide the present status of functional and non-functional scrollers within a week time but once again no report was received. Later Delhi Traffic Police sent a show-cause notice.

"After giving sufficient time, Delhi Traffic Police found that the firm misrepresented them that they can maintain the scrolling machines and provide technical support," police said. A complaint was filed and after the probe, EOW registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of IPC.