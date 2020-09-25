EOW arrests proprietor for duping a person of Rs 3 crore

New Delhi: Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested one Pankaj Dayal, proprietor of Amenity Promoters Private Limited, for duping a person of Rs 3 crore. He was arrested from Greater Kailash area. Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said that Pankaj misrepresented the complainant company's Blue Cloud Infra private limited that his company was in process of purchasing of 5.06 acre agriculture land in Jhatikara village in Kapashera, for which the company had already paid an advance of Rs 3 crore to the land owner. He further stated that he would conclude the purchase of the land and find a suitable third-party buyer.