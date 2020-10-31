EOW arrests one in multi-level marketing scheme

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested one Tarun Trikha for cheating people on the pretext of investing in a multi-level marketing scheme. Police said that the accused was earlier involved in seven cases, including a case in which he was booked by the CBI.

Police said that the complainant, one Harsh Kumar reported that in the month of January 2009, accused Tarun Tirkha published an advertisement inviting applications for a scheme of investing money. "In this scheme, he offered return of double amount of invested money through travel business. In July 2010, complainant was called by the accused at Karol Bagh and represented huge profits on their investments to the tune of double of investment in three years," said Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra.

He said the complainant made investments over a period of time amounting Rs 22 lakh. The accused further introduced an illegal concept where he made every investor an agent of the company - V2 International Pvt Ltd - and all the investors were supposed to get commission on investments they bring in. "They never gave any commission. Several persons who are known to complainant also invested huge money in V2 International Pvt Ltd. The complainant realised that accused hardly invested their money in opening airlines or in travel business," Mishra added.

Police said that no details of any investment were provided as promised. Accused person incorporated several companies and engaged in the business of share trading, portfolio management, commodities trading, holidays packaging and air ticketing without taking any legal sanction and approval as required under law.