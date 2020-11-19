EOW arrests one in loan fraud by forging documents

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a person who took three loans against a rented property by preparing forged documents. Police said that Rs 6.70 crore was duped and one of the home loans was taken under the name of a dead person.

Police said that a woman, who owns a property at Surajmal Vihar, alleged that she had given the property to one Rahul Sharma, Sachin Sharma and Mange Ram Sharma on rent. Thereafter, on the expiry of the rent agreement, Sachin and Rahul entered into a lease deed with her and continued to reside as tenants in the said property. In July 2016, her husband received a telephone call from officials of Cholamandlam Investment and Finance Company Limited whereby it was learnt that Rahul has taken a loan amounting is Rs. 2.25 Crore against the security of her property and he is untraceable.

"She also discovered that besides the above mentioned loan, Rahul, Sachin and Mange Ram in connivance with others had also obtained loan of Rs. 2.19 Crores and Rs 2.25 Crores from Axis Bank, Reliance Home Finance Ltd respectively against her property," said OP Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW).

The accused persons also prepared fake death certificate of one Rita Babbar and forged a surviving-member certificate to the effect that one Ravinder Babbar, one Rajesh Babbar and one Sunita Babbar were legal heirs of Rita Babbar.