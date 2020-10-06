EOW arrests man for duping doctor of Rs 4.25 crore

New Delhi: A doctor was duped of Rs 4.25 crores on the pretext of a loan, for which the Economic Offences Wing has now arrested one person who posed himself as a businessman and cheated people with his father to sustain a lavish lifestyle.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said the complainant company Focus Imaging and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. through its Director Dr Prashant Sarin had filed a complaint stating that in July 2018, he met one Sanjay Saxena through a common partner stating to be a big financer, Gold and Diamond Merchant and provides business loans, finance to companies and represented the complainant and that he can arrange finances amounting to Rs 75 crore at 8 per cent per annum to his company.



"After a series of meetings, it was decided that the accused would provide funds from their company LD Group to the complainant company in two parts whereby in the first part a sum of Rs 35 crore would be transferred and in the second tranche Rs 40 crore would be transferred on the condition of transfer of the amount to the alleged for purchase of stamp papers etc," said the Joint CP.

An MOU was executed between the parties for a loan of Rs 75 crore for a period of 7 years at the rate of 6 per cent interest per annum. As per the MOU, the alleged took advance payment by RTGS transfer into his company account on the pretext of arranging stamp papers and provided PDC cheques for an amount of Rs 35 crore and before presenting the cheques, the alleged accused cooked up a story that his company accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax department and further took money from the complainant on the pretext of settling the IT issue.

"The accused Sanjay Saxena obtained Rs 4.25 crore and blank signed stamp papers, letterheads of Focus Imaging and Blank A4 signed sheets of the complainant on the pretext of providing loan of Rs 75 crore and cheated the complainant," the official said.



"Later on when the victim came to know about the cheating, he used these blank stamp papers and cheques to cook up a different story, showing himself as a victim to pressurise the complainant to withdraw his complaint," the official said.



Sanjay Saxena and his son Ashish Saxena used to spend lavishly and lead a luxurious lifestyle from the funds obtained through cheating. After investigation, the main conspirator Ashish Saxena has been arrested.

