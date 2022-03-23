EOW arrests builder for duping investors

New Delhi: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police recently arrested a builder for duping investors by reselling inventories already allotted to them. The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Delhi's Roop Nagar area. A case was registered on April 23, 2019, at the EOW police station under sections 409/420/468/471/120-B IPC.

Complainant Manoj Kumar Gupta alleged that in 2007 he booked a shop in the project 'Millenium Mall' situated at Vasundhra Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, being developed by VXL Realtors private Ltd. and paid the entire amount Rs. 7,29,960/-. In 2008 builder offered the complainant to take his shop on rent and thereafter took the complainant's shop on lease. Initially, rent was paid and thereafter builder stopped paying the rent. Despite several requests from Gupta, the builder neither paid rent nor gave possession of the shop. Similarly, two more victims filed a complaint with similar allegations. The total cheated amount in the present case is Rs. 30 lakhs.

During the investigation, it was revealed that despite agreeing on the sale of commercial space or shop with the complainants, alleged company M/s VXL Realtors Private Ltd. had clandestinely executed a sale deed qua the properties of victims with M/s Pyramid Finmart Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Pyramid prop mart, thereby caused wrongful loss to the complainants.

Police also informed that prime accused Prabhjeet Singh who is the brother in law of accused Harpreet Singh is also Director of the company- played an active role in the commission of the crime. Accused persons first lured the victim to invest in the project. They further enticed them on the pretext of giving high rental income and kept the possession of the shops with them by assuring the victims that they will get monthly rent regularly. Initially, rent was paid but thereafter accused persons even defaulted in paying monthly rent.

Moreover, these shops were resold by the accused persons by executing false documents. Victims were deliberately kept in dark and they were made to believe that they are the owners of the shop. Victims came to know about the resale of the shops and filed a complaint against the builder.

Meanwhile, Chhaya Sharma, the Joint Commissioner of Police, EOW informed that accused persons were not joining the investigation and were not found present at their address. They were deliberately evading their arrest. Then the investigating team analysed the call records, some locations were earmarked and thereafter accused Harpreet Singh was arrested from Delhi and interrogation is being done. Further investigation of the case is in progress.