EOW along with Tamil Nadu police nab two cheats

new delhi: Economic and Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police along with the Tamil Nadu police nabbed two cheats from Tamil Nadu. Police identified the accused as Raman Murugam and Sundhar Rajan. Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said that one Manoj Kumar Gupta along with 47 shopkeepers of Gandhi Nagar Market filed a complaint before EOW alleging that they sold readymade garments to one A. Shiva Kumar, one Ravi Peya Chetty, one Venkatesan of Sri Kamachi Traders and one Senthil Kumar of Jai Hanuman Trader, one Ramji and one Venkatraman (commission agents). In December, both these firms were closed and alleged persons left the rented premises without any information.