EoDB: SDMC offers health & veterinary storage license renewal up to three years

New Delhi: In an attempt to improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) under its jurisdiction, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) decided on Friday to ease the norms of renewal of various licences pertaining to health and veterinary trade/storage.



The South Delhi civic agency has decided to extend the validity of these licence renewals from the existing one year period to a period of three years. An order issued by SDMC's Factory Licensing Department has allowed Health Trade/Storage License/Restaurants/Eating Houses/Hotels of all categories/Bars/SPAs/Grooming Salons/Barbers, Veterinary Licenses for Domestic Animals/Chicken/Mutton Shops/Diaries, New General Trade/Storage License and renewal thereof, New Factory License and renewal thereof from existing one year period to three years period. The Civic Agency has also given options of renewal of one year, two years & three years at the time of renewal. Earlier, the facility for renewal of license was for one year only.

SDMC said that the aim was to help in reducing the compliance burden of business units/entities while applying for renewal of license and help business owners who suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.