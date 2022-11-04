Entry of diesel-run goods vehicles banned as AQI reduces to 'severe'

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday passed an order denying entry for any diesel truck into the capital except for trucks carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However all CNG and Electric trucks would be allowed to enter Delhi's border.



Further, Delhi registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) will not be allowed to ply in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. The order issued by Delhi Transport Department also states that the BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel Light Motor Vehicle (LMVs)-4 Wheelers will be banned from moving in the areas under jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi.

The decision was taken keeping in consideration Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) enforced by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on November 3, 2022. With the Air Quality (AQI) Index in Delhi beginning to reach more than 450 i.e "Severe +" air quality, the Delhi Government has decided to implement the corrective measures with immediate effect.

In addition, to provide more convenience for people to travel within the city, the public transport services will be augmented by the Transport department by hiring upto 1000 private CNG Contract Carriage buses through DTC for a period of 60 days. It may be extended up to 90 days as per the future requirements. In the first phase, 500 buses will be hired.

Commenting on this, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi is committed to take all necessary steps to minimise the impact of growing air pollution in the city. It was important that supply of all essential commodities or services is not affected at any moment hence the vehicles being used for the same has been kept out of the ban. I urge all the citizens of Delhi to support us in this and avoid any travel which is not necessary and use public transport during these times as much as possible. We have also boosted the required bus services across the city for the convenience of

the citizens."