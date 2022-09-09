Entrepreneurial mindset needs to be inculcated among students: Dy CM

New Delhi: Entrepreneurial mindset needs to be inculcated among students from the school level and they should be nurtured to become job providers instead of job seekers , Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on



Thursday.

Conducting a surprise inspection at a government school, Sisodia said schools need to prepare job providers with futuristic vision, who can create new age jobs with their businesses.

With their innovative business ideas, students of Delhi government schools will create such jobs which are unimaginable. Glad to see government school students dreaming about starting businesses at such a young age,

he said.

He further stated that the Delhi government will provide support to the students who aim to become

entrepreneurs.

Girl students are dreaming of being business women and they are eager to experiment in their respective field. The Delhi government will support this passion and determination of students, he said.

The deputy chief minister reviewed the progress of educational activities and implementation of happiness curriculum, entrepreneurship mindset curriculum and 'Deshbhakti' curriculum.