Ensuring fiscal benefit to DTC buses

Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is saving crores of rupees in various sectors. After saving crores of rupees in flyover construction, the Delhi government will now save crores of rupees from DTC as well. Kejriwal government is working on ensuring that the DTC will benefit more than 11 crores every year.

Kejriwal government has tied up with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for the supply of CNG fuel

The Kejriwal government has tied up with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for the supply of CNG fuel. According to this agreement, IGL will supply CNG to DTC buses in Delhi as well as private vehicles. IGT will be given a discount of 6.5 per cent by IGL for the bulk purchase of CNG for DTC buses. This will save Rs 9.6 crore per year in DTC revenue.

There will be a benefit of 2 crores through this initiative

The tariff rates for land used by hybrid CNG service centres to supply green CNG fuel to private vehicles in Delhi have been increased. This will benefit the government by 2 crore rupees annually. In this way, the decisions of the Kejriwal government will save Rs 11 crore every year.

Agreement for 10 years will formalise the financial gain

The agreement has been done by the Transport Department for 10 years. This is an important step towards ensuring environmental friendly clean CNG fuel for buses and other vehicles in Delhi. Apart from this, it is very important in improving the air in the Delhi-NCR region.

There will be no shortage in CNG supply

There will be no difference in the CNG supply of the agreement made by the Delhi government. IGL will continue to supply CNG for DTC buses and other vehicles in the same professional manner as before.