Ensuring cleaner city is my main focus, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed the first town hall meeting at Malavankar Auditorium of the New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency as a part of the campaign for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.



The meeting was aimed to discuss 'AAP ka Report Card,' which was launched by the Delhi CM on December 24. The "AAP ka Report Card" emphasised the 10 major achievements of the AAP government in the last 5 years. Starting from education to health, power, water, budget performance, women safety, unauthorised colonies, transport, pro-people governance, and transformational governance.

He said ensuring a clean Delhi would be his main focus in the next five years if he comes back to power.

"We will clean Delhi, clean lanes and roads of Delhi. We will clean it to the extent that you will be proud to call yourself a Delhiite," he said.

"We used to happily show our report cards to our parents whenever we got a good score in school and got nervous when we scored badly. I am very happy to present my report card in front of you today. You entrusted us with a huge responsibility five years back, you elected us to power in Delhi, paid tax money for the functioning and development of the state, and it is my duty to validate your faith in me and present to you an account of your money spent on various development works in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He also said that the AAP has worked towards addressing issues that are the most significant for strengthening the foundation of a country. Two such important issues are education and health. I have said this time and again, no nation can ever progress if its people are not educated. All developed nations, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, London, etc, excel in the field of education.

"We are providing a financial loan of Rs 10 lakh without guarantee to students. The students can repay the loan starting after one year in easy instalments for 15 years. We launched Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, which was initially launched for the SC/ST students, and now it is open for students from all backgrounds. Under this scheme, the Delhi government will pay money for the preparation of entrance examinations for engineering, medical, IAS, IPS, civil services and other courses that you wish to pursue," the CM added.

The CM said the AAP has been working towards providing free and quality healthcare to every resident of Delhi. More than 400 Mohalla Clinics and several polyclinics in Delhi have been opened up, and the AAP has worked towards transforming the infrastructure of all the Delhi government hospitals, said Kejriwal.

"We are installing CCTV cameras everywhere in Delhi. Around 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed and starting tomorrow, 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras will further be installed to make Delhi crime-free. The numbers do not matter, the safety and security of women in our state is a priority for us," the CM said.