Ensure timely disposal of noise pollution grievances: Delhi Police to Special CPs

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has asked Special CPs (Law & Order) to closely monitor the issues related to delay in disposing of noise pollution grievances.



Sources said they were also told to take action against errant staff over delayed action. An officer of Joint Commissioner of Police rank has written a letter to one of the Special CPs which reads, "On noise pollution website, all grievances uploaded by the public are automatically passed on to mobile phones of the area SHO through SMS. The grievances have to be disposed of within the 30 minutes failing which it is automatically escalated to the ACP concerned, whose response time is 60 minutes."

The letter further reads, "On analysis of data received from NIC, it has been found that very few calls are being resolved at the stage of SHOs and ACPs and the average disposal time for grievances is 17 days. The Chief Secretary, Delhi has also taken up the matter seriously and requested that accountability and responsibility of errant officials may be fixed and action taken may be intimated to his office."

According to police, the matter was put before Delhi Police Commissioner who observed that "Special CPs (Law and Order) South and North may also closely monitor this issue and take action against the erring staff for delayed action. DCPs (districts) should adequately brief their staff on directions, action plans and policies already circulated by PHQ in this regard and sensitise ACPs and SHOs on the timelines stipulated for disposal of grievances and calls. It should also be ensured that calls are attended to the disposed of within the given

time."

Last year, a meeting of the Apex Committee on NGT matters was held at Delhi Police Headquarters in which 15 senior officers were present. Several decisions were taken in the meeting including the monitoring of noise pollution calls.

"Proper monitoring of calls received related to noise pollution needs to monitored at DCP level. Action taken report should be forwarded to the SCRB on the prescribed format for the perusal of Apex and Joint Committee," one of the decisions taken in the

meeting.