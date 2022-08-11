Ensure proper disposal of national flags: MCD to all zonal offices

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi instructed all zonal offices to ensure proper disposal of the national flags under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign this week. All concerned officials have been directed that in case any national flag is found soiled, distorted and damaged then it will be deposited in the Zonal Control Room through the Sanitary Inspector of MCD of the concerned Ward and Zone.



MCD instructed all its officials that the damaged flag would be disposed of as per the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under Flag Code of India-2002 under Section-V (Misuse) and in terms of The Prevention of Insults To National Honour Act, 1971 (As Amended).

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by Prime Minister to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahautsav. Under this campaign the national flag proposed to be hoisted atop more than 20 crores houses as well as govt and private institutions establishments from August 13-15 across the country through public participation.

A senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that the corporation attaches great importance and dignity to the tricolour. Instructions have been given to all zonal offices instructions have been given to all the zonal offices that when a flag is damaged or get soiled it shall not be thrown aside or disposed of casually, but shall be disposed of with the dignity attached to the flag in accordance of the rule contained in flag code.