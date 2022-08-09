Ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour: DMs told

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed district magistrates to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed, even as experts have said people becoming carefree towards maintaining social distancing norms was behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the capital.



The government has directed DMs of 11 revenue districts to increase drives to issue challans in case people are not following social distancing norms, officials said.

"We are keeping a very close watch on the COVID-19 graph of the national capital. Strict directions have been issued to all the concerned departments and officials to ensure adequacy of all the facilities and supplies at the hospitals.

"We're implementing all possible measures to prevent the spread of the infection. At the same time, we also appeal to the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public and keep a check on their health," said a government official.

Experts said with the festive season nearing, it is feared that cases might increase as people have become lax.

Hospital admissions have also seen a marginal increase but it is among those who have some sort of co-morbidity or are unvaccinated, they said.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,423 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent, the highest since January 22, while two more people died due to the viral disease.