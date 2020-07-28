'Ensure maximum utilisation of nationwide crime tracking system'

New Delhi: With most official work of the Delhi Police already showing trends of going paperless more so owing to the pandemic, the police here have now asked its officers to ensure "maximum utilisation" of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) for sharing of information with senior officers and also with law enforcement agencies of other states.



Police sources told Millennium Post that the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) had written to senior officers with respect to the effective monitoring of the CCTNS by district and unit officials.

"The CCTNS application is functional online in all police stations of Delhi. All data related to crime, criminals and property has to be entered in CCTNS to utilise it scientifically and optimally, in order to ensure the maximum utilisation of CCTNS application," the

letter read.

All DCPs of districts and concerned units were asked to ensure that the inspector investigation works as a nodal officer at the police station level to check the data quality of the CCTNS. "The details of all arrested persons to be entered in CCTNS on priority to comply with Supreme Court guidelines. Investigation officers should check the previous record already available, it shall be linked with new arrest," the letter read.

According to the Special CP's letter, the crime head of FIRs is to be selected correctly while registering the case. Police station morning diaries should be generated from the CCTNS and checked for accuracy. "If any weapon, vehicle is reported to be used in any crime, it's detection shall be entered in IIF-II (crime details form) immediately and DCPs should ensure 100 per cent data entry of all IIF formats," the Special CP is learnt to have told senior officers.

The Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, through video conference in June, had apprised that the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System will soon start on the CCTNS. He directed all district DCPs to ensure that sufficient terminals and operators are available in each police station. He also directed the consultant CRO to provide the guidelines to train computer operators.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The system aims at creating a comprehensive and integrated system for enhancing the efficiency of policing by adopting e-Governance and the creation of nationwide networking infrastructure for tracking systems around 'Investigation of crime and detection of criminals'.

Under the CCTNS Project, approximately 14,000 police stations throughout the country have been proposed to be automated, besides 6,000 higher offices in the police

hierarchy.