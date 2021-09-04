Ensure Covid norms followed by Afghan protesters outside UNHCR: HC to govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday directed the Delhi government and the police to ensure that the number of Afghan nationals, protesting outside the UNHCR office here and seeking refugee status, is suitably reduced and they strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate protocol.



Stating that the law is same for everybody, the high court questioned the authorities as to how there can be 500 persons gathered for protest when the guidelines do not

permit it.

The court was hearing a petition by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association which stated that the foreign nationals (refugees/ asylum seekers) have gathered outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) at B Block in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar since August 15, including lanes and parks adjoining it and residents are facing difficulties due to this.

When the Centre's counsel referring to the Afghanistan's political crisis said the situation was not normal and unprecedented, the court made it clear that there was no question being unreasonably harsh to anybody but the law is same for everybody.

"Nobody is stopping them from protesting. Firstly they are at a wrong place. It is not a designated protest site. Plus, as per the COVID-19 guidelines, more than 100 people cannot gather. I will have to direct that there should not be more than 100 people. How can there be 500 protestors. What is this exception of 500 for refugees?" Justice Rekha Palli said, adding that 100 people are allowed for marriage purpose and here there are 500 persons gathered in a protest.

The counsel for Delhi Police said that as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, all social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited during the pandemic.

Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul said the issue must be seen from a humanitarian angle and urged the court to grant some more time to take a holistic view for resolve the issue.

The court granted time and listed the matter for further hearing on September 7, saying if the matter is not resolved by then, it will be constrained to pass an order.

"In the meantime, respondents 3 and 4 (Delhi Police and Delhi government) will ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly maintained and also ensure that the number of people protesting at the site be suitably reduced," the judge said, adding that the city can't be put to risk.