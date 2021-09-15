Ensure block level officers can handle smartphones: Delhi CEO

New Delhi: In keeping with the need for technology-driven advancement in the electoral process, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has directed district authorities to ensure that those booth level officers who cannot handle smartphones are replaced by tech-savvy personnel during revision of electoral rolls, officials said on Tuesday.



Singh said this during a video conference held on Tuesday with all district election officers (DEOs) and

electoral registration officers (EROs) on the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2022 of the electoral roll. The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date will begin from November 1, the CEO had said on September 7.