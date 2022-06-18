Ensure AAP's victory if you want dev work to continue: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit the campaign trail in Rajinder Nagar and appealed to people to ensure victory of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Durgesh Pathak if they want development works to continue in the assembly constituency.



Exhorting people to reject the BJP candidate in the by-election, the AAP national convenor alleged that people are fed up with the BJP wherever they have won the elections as the saffron party follows "politics of confrontation" and knows nothing beyond "picking fights".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the Rajinder Nagar seat, which recently fell vacant necessitating the by-election after AAP legislator Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

"There is no use of voting for the BJP. If you vote for the BJP candidate, he can't get any work done. Those from the BJP keep fighting with us all the time," Kejriwal said while addressing people in a roadshow organised by his party in Rajinder Nagar in support of AAP candidate Pathak. The Delhi chief minister said his government has done "a lot of work" in the national capital over the past seven years as his party follows the "politics of work", unlike the BJP's "politics of confrontation".

"In the last assembly polls, you made us victorious with a huge margin. I am grateful to you. This seat has fallen vacant. Once again, extend your love, trust and support to us and ensure our party's victory by twice the number of votes cast last time," Kejriwal said.

"You have to choose between the BJP's politics of confrontation or our politics of work. If you want work, vote for me (AAP candidate). If you want confrontations, vote for the BJP. I am giving you the guarantee that I will get all of your works done. After all, we have to work because it is our government," he added. This was Kejriwal's first roadshow in Rajinder Nagar during which AAP candidate Pathak was present along with party's Rajya Sabha MP Chadha, former MLA from the assembly constituency, and Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi and other leaders.