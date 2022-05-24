'Enrolment in Delhi govt schools up by 21% in last 7 years'
New Delhi: The number of students in Delhi government schools has increased by 21 per cent in the last seven years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
Sisodia was speaking at the World Education Forum, 2022 in London in the presence of 122 education ministers and experts from across the world.
"When I speak about the future of education, I do not only mean the future of the students who are studying in schools but also of families, societies and nations. Education today is not only about educating those who are uneducated and under-educated but also about educating those who are being miseducated," he said.
"In 2015, there were student accounts of a collapsing government school system — dilapidated classrooms, outdated curriculum, zero facilities and no dignity in learning. Government school students were certain that they could never contribute to India's future.
"However, we changed that perception in just a few years. Today, Delhi government schools have become world-class. The schools are equipped with modern buildings, smart classrooms, and grounds with excellent sports facilities," he added.
"Compared to 2015, at present, the number of students in Delhi government schools has increased by 21 per cent. Our students now achieve nearly 100 per cent pass percentage, surpassing private schools' results. Also, there has been a steep rise in the number of students qualifying for prestigious exams every year," he said.
