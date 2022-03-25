Engineering student kills self in Noida hotel after failing to get job

noida: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman final year student at a private institute was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a hotel room in Sector 56 of Noida with a suicide note lying near the body, police said on Thursday. In the suicide note, the woman had mentioned that she has taken this extreme step after failing to get job placement.

As per police, the deceased has been identified as Shivani Gupta, a native of Saharanpur who is currently lived in Sector 62 of Noida. Police was informed by the woman's family on Wednesday evening that their daughter has gone missing since morning. They told police that she was not taking their calls and was untraceable, police said.

"On getting the information, a team was formed to trace the woman and her phone was put on surveillance. The woman's location was found to be in Sector 56. Immediately, a team rushed to the location, and after a brief search in the locality, the woman was found to have checked into a hotel. The team knocked on her door but no one responded. We arranged for a master key and went in," Rajneesh Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police-2, Noida, said.

The officer further said that the girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan. "By the time she was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. Upon searching the room, police found a three-page suicide note from her possession where she wrote: "I'm sorry mumma and papa. I couldn't stand up to your expectations," Verma added.

The police found that she was a final year student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) at an institute in Sector 62, Noida. She was unable to get placed after failing in an exam following which she took such extreme step, they said.