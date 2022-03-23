Engineered landfill site proj on track, more efforts on to deal with garbage

New Delhi: The Capital's and most likely India's first engineered landfill site at Tehkhand here is being fast-tracked and will be completed and ready for use by March next year, officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday after a review meeting on garbage disposal.



The engineered landfill site is being built on 27.3 acres of land and will cost around Rs 42.3 crore.

The Tehkhand Okhla site already has one Waste to Energy (WTE) Plant with a capacity of 1,600 tonnes per day (TPD). This plant is capable of generating 21 MW power and the SDMC is already constructing another WTE plant with a 2,000 TPD capacity and capability to generate 25 MW power. This will be completed by September.

In addition to this, SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti also reviewed other efforts being undertaken to reduce the garbage load in the Capital.

These projects will help the Delhi-NCR area to process its garbage in a much more efficient manner, officials said.

Currently, SDMC deals with 3600 MT of MSW and around 1000 MT of C&D waste on a daily basis, however, SDMC's waste management department has the capacity of processing only 2000 MT of MSW and 500 MT C&D waste.

In order to achieve 100 per cent processing capacity for both types of waste, SDMC has undertaken projects like Bio-mining of Legacy waste, C&D Waste Plant, Waste to Energy Plant and Engineered Landfill at Tehkhand Okhla, Integrated CBG/CNG plant of 300 TPD at Okhla and CBG-CNG integrated plant at Hastsal.

The bio-mining of legacy waste was started by SDMC in 2019 and the plan is to clear all legacy waste through bio-mining by 2023. The civic body has 25 trommels installed and has managed to mine about 12.5 lakh MT of legacy waste as of now.

SDMC has also set up one C&D waste management plant at Bakkarwala with the capacity of 500 TPD and is planning to set up another one in Tehkhand soon.