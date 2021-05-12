Engage with Delhi govt for extra hearses and manpower: Delhi Police to officers

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have now directed its officials to take up the issue related to increasing the manpower for cremations and burials and hearse vans with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).



Sources said that senior officers were told that the issue related to increase in the manpower of civilian authorities at cremation grounds and an increase in the number of hearse vans for dead body management should be taken up with GNCTD.

As per the official, during the present wave of COVID 19, bodies have increased at the cremation grounds which sometimes led to chaos. One official deployed at one of the cremation grounds said earlier 25 to 30 bodies used to come for the last rites but in COVID-19 scenario, they have witnessed that 300 bodies were reaching the site. Suddenly there was a massive crowd on the ground and the process to conduct the final rites started taking a long time and people have to wait and it also led to a chaotic situation.

"The condition was such that people left bodies at cremation ground and went back," the official said. In some cases, family members used to dial the emergency helpline number of Delhi Police and complained to them that they were not getting a place for the last rites of their beloved one.

Another official said most of the bodies were of COVID 19 positive patients and their relatives were also positive so they have to ensure their safety and also they have to control the chaotic situation which arises due to increasing in several bodies.

During the fourth wave of COVID 19, there were several cases where Delhi Police personnel conducted the last rites of several bodies.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also asked its officials to discourage absenteeism in the force. "Absenteeism should be discouraged. The one's not taking interests or found shrinking their responsibilities may be taken to task," a senior official directed DCPs.

Last month, district Deputy Commissioners of Police were directed to identify hotspots of Covid-19 spread among personnel and the reasons for this spread.