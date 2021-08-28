Eng (H) syllabus approved and passed through a democratic process: DU

New Delhi: Amid criticism over dropping of Mahasweta Devi's short story ''Draupadi'' and the removal of two Dalit authors from the English (H) syllabus, the Delhi University on Thursday said the changes to the syllabus have been passed through a democratic process with the involvement of all stakeholders.

It said that a careful perusal of the present syllabus brings out the "inclusive nature of the syllabus".

The university, in a statement, also called issues highlighted by a section of the media regarding the content of the syllabus "misplaced and unfounded".

Criticising the university's statement, three members of the Delhi University Academic Council and the Delhi University Teachers'' Association slammed the university and accused the administration of being "complicit in the unethical and the unacademic chopping of authors".

The Academic Council on Tuesday had dropped the celebrated short story and the two Dalit authors from BA (Hons) English course while approving changes in its syllabus on recommendations from the Oversight Committee.

Some members of the council had strongly opposed

the move.