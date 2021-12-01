Encroachment in Kamla Nagar: Contempt notice to North MCD & police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued contempt notices to North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Police for non compliance of it's order and failure to discharge their statutory responsibilities efficiently while dealing with a petition concerning illegal encroachments in city's Kamla Nagar area.



According to legal news website Live Law, Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh was dealing with a plea filed by Jawahar Nagar G Block Welfare Association seeking directions on the respondent authorities to comply with the order dated 20 January 2020 which had directed the Municipal Corporation and Delhi Police to fulfil their assurance to the court that they shall take immediate steps to remove the encroachment in the Kamla Nagar area being a no hawking and no vending zone.

"It appears to us that the officers of the respondent corporation and Delhi Police are not taking orders passed by this Court seriously and not discharging their statutory responsibilities diligently and efficiently. Therefore, issue notice of contempt to Executive Engineer, Enforcement Department of North Delhi Municipal Corporation as well as to the SHO, Roopnagar police station returnable on December 22," the court ordered.

During the course of hearing, Advocate Ruchi Gupta for the petitioner submitted that the said area in question was encroachment free since last year March 2020 however the vendors and squatters had again come up in the area in November this year.

It was thus case of the petitioner association that while the encroachments were removed however they had resurfaced in the month of November 2021. She also submitted that relevant photographs had been annexed along with the application to show the encroachments in the area in question.

The court issued notice on the plea and also directed the respondents to ensure removal of encroachments in the area so that it remains as a no hawking and no vending zone.

The court also directed that a status report be filed in the matter and also directed that the two officers shall remain personally present in the court on the next date of

hearing.

The matter will now be heard on December 22.