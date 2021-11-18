Empty shelves and upset tipplers on day 1 under new Excise Policy

New Delhi: Many liquor vends in Delhi were found either without stocks or preparing to open even as disappointed tipplers returned empty-handed from stores on the first day of the new Excise Policy coming into effect as store-owners say they were left waiting for stocks.



Under the new policy, 849 swanky mall-like liquor vends with walk-in facilities where people can pick their choice of liquor were to be opened from Wednesday to offer people a better alcohol-buying experience.

However, shops at many places such as Mayur Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, Govindpuri, Kashmere Gate, INA and Dwarka were found either being readied or their shelves empty due to "shortage of supply". At some places, shops were found to be closed.

"Vends here are either closed or don't have liquor. Shopkeepers say that the supply dried up," said Devesh Verma who went to buy alcohol at Galleria Mall in Mayur Vihar Extension. Guards at the mall were seen requesting people to try to get liquor on Thursday or Friday.

At the newly opened private liquor vends in Dwarka Sector 12 and south Delhi's Govindpuri, shelves were empty. A dealer in Govindpuri complained that he could not replenish his liquor stock despite getting a provisional license. "We are being told that there is some licensing issue with wholesalers so there is a shortage in supply. Liquor shortage is likely to continue for at least two to three days," he said.

Excise department officers did not comment when asked about the complaint of liquor shortage.

Under the new excise policy, classy liquor vends are being set up in 32 zones across the city. One retail licensee will have 27 liquor shops per zone. These posh and stylish stores with over at least 500 square feet area would replace the existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city. However, many of them were found to be not ready on the first day of business.

Liquor shops were found closed in New Ashok Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Kashmere Gate as well. "There is no point in opening the outlet on the first day as we did not get the stock," a liquor dealer at Kashmere Gate said.

Tushar Kasana, who visited many shops in Govindpuri to buy liquor said, "The government should have made adequate arrangements before overhauling the entire system."

According to government officials, provisional licences have been given to around 350 shops and registration of over 200 brands have been done with 10 wholesale licensees. Wholesale licensees have procured nine lakh litres of liquor of various brands, they

said.

The policy also allows the sale of liquor in bottles at restaurants. The liquor will be served in glasses or full bottles at L-17 restaurants and it will be the sole responsibility of the licensee to ensure no bottle leaves the premises.

The excise department said the wholesale prices of all types of liquor are likely to increase by eight to nine per cent.