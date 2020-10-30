EMC curriculum: Dy CM interacts with Delhi govt school students

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia joined founder of NGO 'Goonj' Anshu Gupta in a live entrepreneurship interactive session with Delhi government school students which is part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) in government schools in Delhi.

Sisodia encouraged students to take inspiration from Anshu and that the Delhi Government had designed the curriculum with the purpose to connect the students with entrepreneurs who can guide them by sharing their stories, and develop the mindset one needs to become one.

On being asked if his disaster relief campaigns were scary, Gupta replied saying that the fear is there, but one shouldn't give into it.