Electricity consumers increased to 63.87 lakh

New Delhi: Electricity consumers in the national Capital increased to 63.87 lakh in 2020-21 but the peak demand and energy consumption failed to pick up due to the Covid pandemic, according to the 2021-22 economic survey.

Delhi Transco Limited met a peak power demand of 6,314 MW in 2020-21, a significant decline from 7,409 MW in 2019-20. The energy consumption declined to 29,534 mega unit in 2020-21 from 33,082 mega unit in 2019-20, it said.

The report also said that during the period 2011-12 to 2020-21, the number of electricity consumers increased from 43.01 lakh to 63.87 lakh.