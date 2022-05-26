Electric bus breaks down hrs after being flagged off

new delhi: One of the 150 new electric buses, inducted in DTC's fleet on Tuesday, broke down owing to increase in the vehicle's temperature beyond the specified limit, hours after being flagged off from the Indraprastha Depot here.

The Delhi Transport Corporation, however, said the bus stopped because of an in-built security feature and was put back on the road within two hours after a team attended to it.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 150 electric buses on Tuesday. The Delhi Transport Corporation Karamchari Union said bus number DL 516G D2610, which was from Rohini Depot Sector 37, broke down around 4 pm on the day of launch.

The DTC took to Twitter and said, "Electric Bus no. 2610 had an indication of increased temperature beyond specified/designed limit and therefore vehicle stopped automatically, due to its inbuilt safety feature. The response team reached immediately, attended the bus and put it on road within two hours."