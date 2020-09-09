Elderly woman raped in Dwarka; one held

new delhi: An elderly woman was sexually assaulted in Chhawla area of Dwarka district. Police have arrested the accused in the case. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in their press statement said that a 90-year-old woman has been raped and assaulted in Delhi's Chhawla, Nazafgarh area. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that the woman aged around 86 years.



"According to the woman, she was waiting for her milkman at around 5 PM in the evening when the perpetrator came and told her that her regular milk delivery man wasn't available today and that he will take her to the place where she could get milk. He took the lady to a farm instead and then brutally raped her," DCW said in their press statement.

The statement further read, "The woman kept crying and pleading that she was of his grandmother's age. The perpetrator assaulted her brutally when she tried to resist and protect herself and raped her multiple times. Local villagers passing by heard her and ran to help her. They caught hold of the perpetrator and called the police. The woman was bleeding and was in extreme trauma. The locals called the old lady's son and from there police took the survivor for medical examination. Her medical examination report reveals several injuries and bruises on her body, especially on her private parts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Meena said, "Women in 80s raped by a 37-year-old man, a plumber and he was immediately caught and the case was registered in Chhawla police station," he said. According to the official, the accused had taken to open area and was caught and immediately arrested.

As per DCW, the accused Sonu is 33-year-old and lives in Rewla Khanpur village. After meeting the survivor, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "From a 6-months-old girl to a 90-year-old woman, no one is safe in Delhi. The kind of trauma this woman had to face clearly indicates that the perpetrators of these crimes are not humans. I met the woman today, she is an extremely courageous woman. We will ensure she gets justice. This case needs to be fast-track and justice should be served within six months."