Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops

noida: A 75-year-old man on Kanwar Yatra was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on NH-91 under Dadri police station jurisdiction on Tuesday night, officials said. Police have initiated the legal proceedings while have not received any complaint in this regard.



According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Brij Lal, a native of Karauli district in Rajasthan.

"We received information about the accident around 8:15 pm on Tuesday evening following which a team rushed to the Nai beel road on NH-91 just before the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Lal was rushed to Ashok hospital from where he was referred to a government hospital as his health deteriorated," a senior officer of Dadri police station said.

He further mentioned that Lal died late on Tuesday night during treatment after which the family members of the deceased were informed

about it.

"During investigation, it was found that the Lord Shiva devotee had returned from Haridwar after fetching water of the holy Ganga. On Tuesday night, Lal was crossing the road in order to use the washroom when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle," the office added.

The body was taken for post mortem after which it would be handed over to his family on Wednesday. Police have not received any complaint from the family members of the deceased, however, have started checking the CCTV footages of the area to identify the vehicle.