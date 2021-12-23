Elderly doctor & wife found dead in Greater Noida flat

Noida: An elderly couple was found dead inside their house at a residential society in Greater Noida, said police on Wednesday.



Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the couple has mentioned mental stress due to property dispute in the family to be the reason behind them taking such an extreme step.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Satendra Singh Nijhwan (58), a doctor by profession, and his wife Jaswant Kaur (56), who lived at Paramount Gold Forest society in Surajpur area. The incident came to light on late Tuesday night when a relative informed police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central noida) Harish Chander said: "The couple died of consuming some poisonous substance. It has come to light that the doctor and his wife lived in Kirti Nagar in Delhi and had moved to Greater Noida in August this year. They were engaged in a property-related dispute in Delhi, with the issue causing them tension.

"They were engaged in a property-related dispute against their house in Delhi and were under mental stress. We are investigating the case and working out on the details of the people who have been named as accused in the suicide note," added Chander.